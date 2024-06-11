Policing plans will be in place across the county on each England matchday, scheduled to take place on Sunday, as well as Thursday June 20 and Tuesday June 25.



As bars and pubs expect to welcome thousands of fans, this increased activity, coupled with the warm summer weather, can lead to a rise in the risk of public order incidents.

That is why residents will see police officers at key locations in town and city centres across the county, and across major Essex roads.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “We know the vast majority of people turning out at fan zones, pubs and bars will be law-abiding fans with no interest in causing trouble.

“But, particularly during the summer months, we know tournaments on this scale attract huge interest and venues across Essex are likely to be operating at increased capacity.

“Alcohol, sun and football, when taken together, can mean increased crowds and a rise in the risk of public disorder and violence – and we’ll be there to tackle this threat.

“More than anything else we are asking the public to watch and celebrate the tournament safely.

“Please do not to score an own goal by using it as an excuse to commit crime or cause trouble.

“We will have appropriate policing plans in place on each England matchday.

“That means officers will be in town and city centres across the county to quickly respond to emergency calls, either at venues or in homes; it means there will be more officers on the roads ready to respond to reports of drink and drug driving.

“If you do use the event to take part in disorder or commit crime, we will take action.

“We have also been in touch with licensed premises across the county and they are aware of what is expected of them throughout the next month.”