The Anchor Danbury near Chelmsford and The Anchor Inn in Nayland were the county's representatives.

Discussing the creation of the list, the publication wrote: "As the weather warms up, it’s time to dine outdoors. To help find the perfect alfresco spot, OpenTable has scanned diner metrics and over 2.2 million reviews to narrow down the restaurants where Brits love dining outdoors.

"The result is our annual Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining, offering delicious food at alfresco hotspots nationwide."

The top 100 restaurants for outdoor dining in 2024 can be found on the OpenTable website here.

Two Essex restaurants feature on Top 100 spots for outdoor dining

The Anchor Danbury

The Anchor Danbury in Chelmsford has earned a 4.6/5 rating on OpenTable from 1,360 reviews.

Its profile describes it as "the epitome of an English Country Inn" with a "warm welcoming atmosphere".

The pub has a decent selection of seating near its front entrance as well as out the back in its garden, and it is also dog-friendly.

One reviewer wrote: "Wonderful restaurant. Loveley location. Loveley staff and wonderful tasty food. Just perfect."

The Anchor Inn

The Anchor Inn in Nayland has earned a 4.4/5 rating on OpenTable from 1,826 reviews.

It is described as a "traditional country pub with a warm welcome" on its profile with it priding itself on its "home-cooked food".

Alongside that, it adds: "Set in the beautiful village of Nayland, open fires and a cosy atmosphere make the Anchor a wonderful winter bolthole, and the banks of the River Stour provide glorious al fresco dining throughout the summer months."

It has plenty of outdoor seating with some of it looking over a nearby river to make for a picturesque setting.

One reviewer wrote: "The Anchor is on a beautiful spot on The Stour. No rain so great to have outside seats. Food and wine were very good."