At around 6.49am, the British Transport Police officers were called to Witham Station, in Albert Road, after receiving reports of a casualty on the train tracks, today, June 11.

Due to this incident, National Rail confirmed shortly after 7am that a person had been hit by a train between Chelmsford and Colchester.

Numerous services were cancelled to allow work to be carried out in a safe manner in connection to the incident.

Commuters have faced widespread delays and routes between London Liverpool Street and Braintree, Colchester City Station near the Magistrates Court, Clacton, Walton-on-the-Naze, Harwich, Ipswich, and Norwich were closed as a result.

The person involved in the incident has sadly died.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Witham railway station at around 6.49am today following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

All affected lines have now been reopened but there may be some services cancelled, delayed or revised.

It is advised to check your route online before you travel this morning, and anyone affected by this incident due to long delays may be able to claim compensation.

A National Rail spokesman said: "You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today.

"Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim."