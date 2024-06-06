Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Nala

Nala (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Four years old

Breed - Labrador Retriever

Colour - Golden

If you want to adopt Nala you can view their full profile here.

Nala is a dog who came into the care of the RSPCA after her loving family had to give her up due to a change in personal circumstances.

She can find certain situations quite overwhelming, and she can be a bit reserved when meeting new people.

However, it is hoped that with plenty of kindness and patience, Nala will soon get used to her new circumstances and be a great companion to another family.

She could live with another calm dog pending an introduction and any children in the home would need to be over the age of 12 years old.

Grace

Grace (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Five years old

Breed - Cockerpoo

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Grace you can view their full profile here.

Grace is described as having a friendly and affectionate nature who loves meeting new people during her walks.

She enjoys her independence around other dogs so she would do best in an adult-only home without any other pets.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "She's such a lovebug that she sometimes guards her human's attention, which means she'll do best with a single owner who has experience dealing with resource guarding. Grace is a smart cookie, and with consistent guidance, she can flourish."

Shy

Shy (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Eight months old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - White and Black

If you want to adopt Shy you can view their full profile here.

Shy is described as a friendly cat who really enjoys her toys, especially ones attached to a bit of string that she can chase.

She is looking for a home with patient owners who will give her room to grow at her own pace.

Therefore, she will need a place that is calm and without children or other pets.

Recommended reading:

Lando and May

Lando and May (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Lando) and Female (May)

Age - Adult

Breed - Rex Cross (Lando) and Lionhead (May)

Colour - White and Grey

If you want to adopt Lando and May you can view their full profile here.

Lando and May are an inseparable duo who are looking to find a forever home together.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "May, with her sparkling personality, and Lando, the charmer, are more than just pets – they're family waiting to happen.

"They've built an incredible bond that's both inspiring and delightful to witness. Their teamwork is impeccable, supporting each other through each day, and they're now ready to extend their circle of love to include a special someone like you."