Shortly after 2pm today, Mr Farage was seen leaving the Moon & Starfish Wetherspoons, in Marine Parade East, Clacton.

As he was leaving the premises, a glass full of liquid could be seen being thrown at him.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “It was reported a man had a drink thrown over him as he left a premises in the area."

Incident - Nigel Farage once the drink splashed him (Image: James Manning/PA Wire)

A 25-year-old woman, from Clacton, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault, Essex Police said.

While officers were detaining the suspect, a man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, the force added.

They both remain in custody for questioning.

Mr Farage is currently in Clacton to launch his candidacy to become the town's next MP in the July General Election.

Laughing - Nigel Farage after the incident which a McDonalds milkshake (Image: PA)

Richard Tice, Mr Farage’s predecessor as Reform UK leader, said: “The juvenile moron who threw a drink over Nigel has just gained us hundreds of thousands more votes.

“We will not be bullied or threatened off the campaign trail.”

Conservative Home founder Tim Montgomerie said the woman should be “properly punished”.

Writing on X, he continued: “MPs and candidates deserve much more protection in the era when both Jo Cox and David Amess were murdered.”

The Reform leader appeared to make light of the incident later in the day when he posed for media with a tray of four McDonald’s banana milkshakes during a visit to Jaywick.

This is not the first time, Mr Farage has had a drink thrown at him.

Mr Farage had a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake thrown at him in 2019 during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle.

Culprit Paul Crowther was ordered by a court to pay compensation to Mr Farage following the act in 2019.

He admitted assault and criminal damage to a £239 lapel microphone on Mr Farage’s suit.

“Milkshaking” – the act of dousing public figures in milkshake – was officially recognised by Collins Dictionary the same year.