Chelmsford Weekly News
News Local News Traffic Email the Editor
Chelmsford Weekly News

Nigel Farage visits Clacton to launch Reform UK General Election campaign

Live

Nigel Farage visits Clacton to launch election campaign

General Election 2024
Nigel Farage
Politics
Clacton-on-sea
By Cameron Poole

  • Nigel Farage was announced as the leader of Reform UK yesterday afternoon
  • It was also announced he is standing in next month's General Election for Clacton's seat
  • Mr Farage is launching his General Election campaign in Clacton Pier today

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos