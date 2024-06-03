A CYCLIST suffered serious spinal injuries after a crash during this year's RideLondon-Essex event, police have said.
Essex Police are investigating a crash involving a bike and a car in Ongar Road, Fyfield, which was closed for the cycling event, on May 26 at about 10.25am.
According to reports, the car, which is believed to be a silver Ford Focus, had entered the road despite the closure and left the scene after the crash.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “The cyclist sustained four fractures to their vertebrae.
“We believe there will be a significant number of people who will have witnessed what happened and we need them to come forward.
“If you have any information, CCTV, dashcam, or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.
“Please quote incident 369 of May 26.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel