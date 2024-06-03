Essex Police are investigating a crash involving a bike and a car in Ongar Road, Fyfield, which was closed for the cycling event, on May 26 at about 10.25am.

According to reports, the car, which is believed to be a silver Ford Focus, had entered the road despite the closure and left the scene after the crash.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “The cyclist sustained four fractures to their vertebrae.

“We believe there will be a significant number of people who will have witnessed what happened and we need them to come forward.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dashcam, or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote incident 369 of May 26.”