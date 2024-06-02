Essex Police would like to speak to Francesco Raimi from Chelmsford who is aged between 29 and 31.

It is hoped finding him will help with an investigation into a sexual assault.

Francesco also goes by the name Prince Raimi and Francesco Papoola.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We want to speak to Francesco Raimi from Chelmsford in connection with an investigation into a sexual assault.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/189065/23.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am-9pm.”

To find out about Essex Police’s online reporting services, visit essex.police.uk/digital101.

Alternatively, you can make an anonymous report to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.