What are your best options though? We've consulted Tripadvisor to pick you some of the best beaches in Essex.

Frinton Beach

Ranked on Tripadvisor as the number one thing to do in Frinton, Frinton Beach offers "excellent family-friendly areas with space for everyone" according to reviews. Visitors praise the free parking, beautifully kept beaches and "great" nearby High Street.

Clacton Beach

The second highest-rated Essex beach, Clacton Beach is the 4th best-rated thing to do in Clacton according to Tripadvisor.

With the excellent and bustling Clacton Pier on show, there is always something exciting to see or do near Clacton Beach. Visitors praise the wide range of cafes, car parking, great quality sand and the blue flag certified water.

A "lovely clean sandy beach" according to top reviews.

Shoebury East Beach

Often praised as the best-quality south Essex beach, Shoebury Beach may lack the amusements of beaches in Southend but makes up for it with the space it offers, cleanliness and quietness that make it out to be a "hidden gem".

One reviewer called it the "perfect place" to go for a quieter beach, and it is rated the number one thing to do and see in Shoebury by Tripadvisor.

West Mersea Beach

On peaceful Mersea Island, Mersea Beach is the fourth highest rated beach in Essex by Tripadvisor.

Described as a great place to walk, a must-visit location for bird-watchers and not crowded - Mersea Beach is a perfectly picturesque location for those wanting something more in tune with nature from their beach visit.

Walton on the Naze Beach

Near Colchester, Walton on the Naze in North East Essex is home to the third highest rated beach in Essex according to Tripadvisor. A home to excellent walks, Walton Beach has "lovely golden sand and water" according to reviewers.

The beach itself is a great spot to go fossil-finding as well for a fun and different way to enjoy the beach - that isn't just soaking up the sun.