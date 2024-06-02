PLAYERS with 13 lucky Essex postcodes scooped People’s Postcode Lottery prizes in May.

The CO4 3JB postcode was the biggest winner, with players bagging a share of a £30,000 jackpot on May 12.

These postcodes all won £1,000 in People’s Postcode Lottery draws in May:

  • May 29: SS5 4UE
  • May 28: CM14 5AS
  • May 27: CM11 2XN
  • May 23: CM6 2JU
  • May 20: CM7 1GQ
  • May 17: CM18 6TQ
  • May 14: CM16 4PD
  • May 14: CO7 7FU
  • May 13: SS14 1SJ
  • May 13: SS7 2HS
  • May 9: SS0 7AE
  • May 8: SS4 1XH