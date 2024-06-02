PLAYERS with 13 lucky Essex postcodes scooped People’s Postcode Lottery prizes in May.
The CO4 3JB postcode was the biggest winner, with players bagging a share of a £30,000 jackpot on May 12.
These postcodes all won £1,000 in People’s Postcode Lottery draws in May:
- May 29: SS5 4UE
- May 28: CM14 5AS
- May 27: CM11 2XN
- May 23: CM6 2JU
- May 20: CM7 1GQ
- May 17: CM18 6TQ
- May 14: CM16 4PD
- May 14: CO7 7FU
- May 13: SS14 1SJ
- May 13: SS7 2HS
- May 9: SS0 7AE
- May 8: SS4 1XH
