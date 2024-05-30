A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police officers were called to Ugley, near Bishop’s Stortford on the Essex border, just before 10pm on Tuesday, Essex Police said.

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s were pronounced dead at the scene at an address in Cambridge Road.

A 63-year-old man from the village remained in custody on Wednesday evening, the force added.

DI Lydia George said on Wednesday: “My thoughts are with the loved ones of the two people who were killed in Ugley last night.

“This will be an unimaginably difficult time for them and they will be supported by specialist officers.

“I know this incident will cause concern among within the local community but I want to reassure them that we have a team of experienced detectives and staff investigating.

“At this stage we do not believe this incident poses a risk to the wider public and we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with it.”

Essex Police urged anyone with information which could assist its inquiries to come forward quoting incident 1271 of May 28.