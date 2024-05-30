Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Cosmo

Cosmo (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Five years old

Breed - Siberian Husky

Colour - Grey, Black and Brown

If you want to adopt Cosmo you can view their full profile here.

Cosmo is described as a laidback dog who has been through a lot but is now looking to find his forever home.

He would prefer to be the only dog in a home with a garden to explore and to have company for most of the day.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "He is a pleasure to walk, not too strong and doesn't have too many demands really, just a loving family and a safe home where he can relax knowing that this is where he belongs.

"At 5 years old Cosmo is at the perfect age to add to your family with some maturity behind him, but years of friendship still to come and treasure!"

CJ

CJ (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Four years old

Breed - German Shepherd

Colour - White

If you want to adopt CJ you can view their full profile here.

CJ is described as a loyal and loving dog with an "infectious" level of charm, so would make a great companion for almost anyone.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "This strapping lad is a bundle of joy when it comes to meeting new folks, greeting everyone with enthusiasm and a wagging tail.

"He’s seeking a grown-up family with teens 16 or above and he will guarantee them an unshakable bond and adventures galore."

Additionally, he would be best suited to be the only pet in the home although he can be very playful with other dogs "in a well-managed setting".

Sao and Leia

Sao and Leia (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Sao) and Female (Leia)

Age - One-year-old (Sao) and two years old (Leia)

Breed - Domestic Semi Longhair

Colour - Black and Grey

If you want to adopt Sao and Leia you can view their full profile here.

Sao and Leia are two cats who are looking for a tranquil environment to call home.

They are likely to be quite shy at first in a new setting but once they feel safe and secure their personalities will shine through.

Sao tends to take the lead in confidence whilst Leia may take a little extra time warming up to new faces.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "As orange-level adopter experience cats, their ideal home would be one where previous cat ownership experience lays the foundation for understanding and respecting their gentle spirits. Experience with shy cats would be extra beneficial, but not essential."

Freddie

Freddie (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Freddie you can view their full profile here.

Freddie is described as a "loving gentle soul who enjoys a fuss" and he is looking to find his forever home.

His favourite things in life include chin scratches, treats and playing with toys.

The RSPCA adds: "Following a road traffic accident Freddie suffered from a broken tail, that unfortunately had to be amputated. Due the high fracture on the tail it left Freddie partially incontinent. Freddie will try to get to a litter tray, and often makes it, but sometimes he has accidents outside the litter tray without noticing, he often cleans himself, but does need a bit of help sometimes in that department."