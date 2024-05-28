On Sunday, May 26, participants cycled from Victoria Embankment to Essex on the 100, 60 and 30-mile rides before finishing back in London at Tower Bridge. The 100-mile route passed through Epping, Ongar and Dunmow.

Cyclists passing through Essex at Ford RideLondon (Image: London Marathon Events)

Among those who took part was former Olympic champion Chris Boardman, now the Government's National Active Travel Commissioner, who completed the 60-mile challenge.

Rider Judy Schols, who has previously completed the 100-mile challenge but dropped down to 60 this year, said: "It was really, really good, but quite emotional, as I was riding in honour of a friend who passed away recently.



"It's a fantastic event: the support is brilliant, the marshals are lovely and coming over Tower Bridge at the end was a highlight."

Children at Windmill Preschool cheering on the riders as they cycle through Thaxted (Image: Windmill Preschool)

The Ford RideLondon-Essex FreeCycle was also held in Saturday in Central London, with cyclists riding past iconic locations such as St Paul's Cathedral, Somerset House, Buckingham Palace and The Mall.

Meanwhile the Ford RideLondon Classique, part of the UCI Women's World Tour, began with the first stage in Saffron Walden on Friday, May 24.

Cyclists rode through Thaxted, Finchingfield, Halstead, Mount Bures and Manningtree, finishing in Colchester.

Riders pass by the Wood Cottage Tea Room in Dunmow during Ford RideLondon (Image: London Marathon Events)

Stage two took place on Saturday, May 25, beginning and ending in Maldon, while the third stage was an eight-lap route of Central London, finishing on The Mall.

The winner was Lorena Wiebes, from the Belgian team SD Worx - Protime, finishing ahead of Charlotte Kool and world champion Lotte Kopecky.

Riders take a selfie on the Ford RideLondon route through Essex (Image: London Marathon Events)

This victory continues Wiebes' streak of never having been beaten at the Classique, having won on her first appearance in the race in 2019, when it was a one-day race, and winning all three stages the last time she took part in 2022 - a feat she has now matched in 2024.

Scott Sunderland, Ford RideLondon Classique race director, said: "We’re very happy with how the event has rolled out.



"The crowds have been out to support, we have seen schoolchildren as well, and everyone was so friendly. It seems like the whole of Essex is loving cycling."

Lorena Wiebes, winner of the Ford RideLondon Classique (Image: London Marathon Events)