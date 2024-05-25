Essex has a range of award-winning restaurants and eateries, offering first-class service and an exclusive fine dining experience.

Here are the top five fine dining restaurants in Essex, according to Tripadvisor:

Vita Bella, East Hanningfield

The number one destination for fine dining is an Italian and Mediterranean restaurant south of Chelmsford.

The restaurant has a five-star rating on Tripadvisor, with 2730 reviews and is the recipient of the Travellers Choice 2023 award.

Italian - Vita Bella offers fine dining Italian-style (Image: Google Street View)

Lunch, dinner and after-hours drinks are served at the eatery, which also offers a menu filled with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

According to the restaurant, the dishes are “authentic Italian food within a friendly and inviting atmosphere”.

Bosses at Vita Bella focus on fresh and locally sourced produce, and guests report “amazing food”, “superb staff”, and “great choices”.

Food - At Vita Bella, Italian and Mediterranean food are on the menu (Image: Google Maps)

The restaurant distinguishes itself with a smart casual dress code and a young diner policy with age restrictions from Monday to Saturday.

Haywards, Epping

Number two on the list of Essex’s best fine dining destinations is Haywards in Epping.

Restaurant - The Haywards restaurant in Epping is among the top five (Image: Google Street View)

The restaurant offers European and British dishes, with vegetarian-friendly choices.

Rated at five stars and with 705 reviews, the restaurant was also awarded three AA rosettes in 2019.

Food - Haywards focuses on local and seasonal ingredients (Image: Peter Laing on Google Maps)

Special events like cooking classes, taster menu evenings and music events quickly get sold out and the eatery’s chef has been called a “genius” by guests, serving “amazing meals from start to finish”.

Pavilion, Colchester

Serving pan-pacific-inspired dishes, Pavilion in Colchester has been named the third best-rated fine dining restaurant in Essex according to Tripadvisor.

Rated at 4.0 with 645 reviews, the restaurant wows guests with its uniqueness, in location and menu.

Pavilion, Colchester (Image: Pavilion)

Lunch, dinner and drinks include vegetarian and gluten-free options and “amazing service” and “tasty food”.

Afternoon tea services are especially popular for Hen Dos and have been praised by guests over and over.

New London Restaurant and Lounge, Chelmsford

New London Restaurant and Lounge, has clearly made its mark on Chelmsford thanks to its European, British and contemporary offerings.

The restaurant offers vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options for lunch and dinner.

Restaurant - The New London Restaurant and Lounge in Chelmsford (Image: Google Street View)

After an extensive refurb in March 2018, the eatery now shines in new splendour, while serving seasonal menus which change every eight weeks.

The restaurant has been awarded the ‘Restaurant of the Year Award’ 2016 by Essex Life Fine Food and Drinks Awards, Best Newcomer and Head Chef of the Year in 2015 at the Essex Tourism and Hospitality Awards.

Dining - Fine dining at the New London Restaurant and Lounge in Chelmsford (Image: Punith Gowda on Google Maps)

With a rating of 4.5 out of five and 693 reviews on Tripadvisor, the eatery has glowing reviews praising an “inventive menu”, “amazing food” and “very attentive staff”.

Channels Bar and Brasserie, Little Waltham

The final restaurant in the top five fine dining eateries in Essex is a contemporary gastropub in Little Waltham.

Brasserie - Channels has made it into Tripadvisor's top five for fine dining in Essex (Image: Daniel Wheeler on Google Maps)

Channels Bar and Brasserie focuses on locally sourced produce which contributes to “stunning and unique seasonal menus”.

The brasserie hosts live music events, jazzy Sundays and taster menus throughout the month, attracting guests from all over the county and further.

Food - A fine dish at Channels (Image: Peter Huli on Google Maps)

Rated 4.5 with 1,090 reviews, the restaurant has been championing “generous portion sizes”, and “lovely meals and service”, and made itself memorable with its “great” Sunday roasts.