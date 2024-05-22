The election will mark the first since 2019 which saw the conservatives win and Boris Johnson become Prime Minster.

Now, the upcoming general election will see millions of Brits head to the polls to have their say on the future government and the future of the UK.

Ahead of the election, many have been asking questions surrounding the day itself and voting, including whether employees get a day off from work to vote.

Do you get a day off from work to vote in the UK for the general election?





In the UK, you are not entitled to a day off from work to be able to vote in a general election.

However, those who can not go to a polling station in person on the day of an election can vote by post or proxy.

Postal votes must be completed and sent off ahead of the election to count with guidance encouraging you to post your ballot as soon as possible to make sure it’s counted.

If you do miss the chance to post your ballot for it to be counted, you can take it to your local polling station by 10pm on the election day or the Electoral Registration Office.

Voting by proxy takes place when you’re unable to vote in person and ask someone to vote on your behalf.

However, this can only be done under certain circumstances, including:

being away on polling day

being registered as an oversea voter

having a medical issue or disability

not being able to vote in person because of work or military service

What time do polling stations open for elections in the UK?





In the UK, polling stations open for the majority of the day for elections, opening at 7am until 10pm.