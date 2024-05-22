Chelmsford Weekly News
Chelmsford Weekly News

Reaction from Essex as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces general election

Live

General election 2024: Essex reaction after announcement

Politics
Essex
By Natalie Hensel

  • The next general election will take place on July 4
  • Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made the announcement this afternoon
  • We will bring you the reaction from Essex following the news

