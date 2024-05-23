Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Ronnie

Ronnie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old

Breed - Greek Harehound

Colour - Tan and Black

If you want to adopt Ronnie you can view their full profile here.

Ronnie came into the care of the centre after being rescued from less-than-ideal circumstances.

As a result, he may show some initial timidness in a new home but that will soon change.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Ronnie's vitality knows no bounds, making him the perfect companion for an energetic family.

"Remember, though, that his quickness of paw means a secure garden would suit him best for those off-lead escapades, and a (long) lead would be better for out and about."

Ophelia

Ophelia (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - Tan

If you want to adopt Ophelia you can view their full profile here.

Ophelia is described as a "joyous spirit" who would love to find a home with another canine companion.

She is said to have an "amiable disposition" that would work well with a family and overall flourishes with company.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "While Ophelia's past may be a mystery, her future is bright. She's ready to learn the ins and outs of home living and, with a bit of guidance on house training and household etiquette, she'll swiftly settle into the rhythm of family life."

Eddie

Eddie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Four years old

Breed - Domestic Semi Longhair

Colour - Grey

If you want to adopt Eddie you can view their full profile here.

Eddie is described as a "gentle soul" who was initially very nervous when arriving at the centre.

However, he has now come out of his shell as he enjoys playing with toys and has been responding well to human company.

He would be best suited to go to a quiet adult-only home, and could possibly share it with another cat.

Hagrid

Hagrid (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - Domestic Longhair

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Hagrid you can view his full profile here.

Hagrid is described as a "shy chap who has had a rocky start in life" and is looking for his forever home.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "He would thrive in a tranquil environment without the hustle and bustle of younger children but would welcome the companionship of teenagers who can respect his need for gradual interactions and monitored meet-and-greets."

He could potentially live with another friendly cat, which could ease his transition into new surroundings.

Joker

Joker (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Adult

Breed - Continental

Colour - Grey

If you want to adopt Joker you can view their full profile here.

Joker is described as "a bit of a character" who has plenty of wisdom but also a lot of energy.

He's not too keen on being picked up but after a bit of time he'll likely warm up to new owners.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "In short, taking Joker home won't just make him lucky; you'll be the lucky ones. He'll hop into your life with all his quirks and heart, ready to be a part of your family. So what d'you say? Ready to meet your new best mate?"