The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for the whole of Essex which is in place between noon and midnight on Tuesday.

It has warned homes and businesses “could be flooded quickly” as floodwater, lightning strikes, hail, and strong winds batter the county.

Power cuts, road closures, and public transport delays should also be expected, forecasters added.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorms across East Anglia and southeast England



Tuesday 1200 – 2359



May 21, 2024

What is the latest weather forecast for Essex?





The Met Office says some areas of heavy rain and some thunderstorms are expected to develop from around mid-morning on Tuesday.

Some areas could see slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms with possible hail and lightning which should gradually ease on Tuesday evening, it added.

It predicts 20-30mm of rain in one hour or less is possible, with some places in East Anglia potentially seeing 40-50mm of rain within three hours.

How can I prepare for thunderstorms in Essex?





The Met Office has urged residents in Essex to consider if their location is at risk of flash flooding.

“If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit,” it said.

Weather forecasters have advised Essex residents to check moveable objects or temporary structures like bins, garden furniture, and trampolines are well secured.

The Met Office added: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”