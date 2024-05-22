Matthews Jones admitted the charge on Tuesday at Colchester Magistrates’ Court, which heard the dog is an XL bully breed called Ziggy.

The dog will be kept in boarding kennels for nearly ten weeks until Jones, of Beehive Lane, Chelmsford, is sentenced on August 1.

Chair of the bench Margaret Macallen told Jones, 40, dog handlers will make the final decision as to whether Ziggy will be destroyed.

She added: “Any kennel costs from today’s date are not due to you.”

Jones was granted unconditional bail.