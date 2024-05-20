The park was officially opened at Marsh Farm by the new mayor of Chelmsford.

Boasting giant fibreglass sculptures and state-of-the-art interactive games, Dinosaur Adventure is the latest addition to the South Woodham Ferrers venue.

A dinosaur towers over a youngster (Image: Michael Chudley)

Families, schoolchildren, and councillors were invited for special opening events at the weekend.

Chelmsford mayor, Janette Potter, cut the ribbon to officially open the park in what was her first official engagement since being elected.

The park is opened by Chelmsford mayor Janette Potter (Image: Michael Chudley)

She said: “It’s mind-blowing, I just wish they had something like this when I was a child.

“It’s tremendous and very educational.

Children playing with a dinosaur (Image: Michael Chudley)

“I recommend all parents bring their children here, I shall certainly bring my two young grandchildren.

“I think it’s such a good idea to educate children like this.

Children enjoyed a roar-some day at the park (Image: Michael Chudley)

“I’m so pleased we were invited. It’s been absolutely unbelievable.”

The mayor attended with councillor Bob Massey, who represents South Woodham at Chelmsford Council, along with mayoress Jackie Galley.

James Sinclair and his family outside the new attraction (Image: Michael Chudley)

Mrs Galley added: “It’s amazing.

“A terrific amount of money has been spent here and I think it deserves to do well.

Reaching for a dinosaur's tail (Image: Michael Chudley)

“Schools are always looking for somewhere local to take the children, so I think this will be very well supported.”

About 400 excited pupils from Woodville Primary School were invited for a full day of educational activities and to see the new dinosaur park.

Inspecting some dinosaur teeth (Image: Michael Chudley)

At its heart, children are invited to get their hands dirty with fossil digging, clamber over prehistoric boulders and come face-to-face with awe-inspiring dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes.

The adventure park also boasts lifelike animatronics and dinosaur “meet and greets”.

A towering t-rex over the new park (Image: Michael Chudley)

Owner James Sinclair hailed the opening as “a massive success”.

He added: “The dinosaur park looks absolutely incredible. The grown-ups love it as much as the kids.

“I am so proud of my team for all their hard work, which has really paid off.”