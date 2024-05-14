A man and a woman were arrested after a murder probe was launched following the death of a baby in hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

Essex Police was called to Buffett Way in the Greenstead area of Colchester by paramedics after concerns were raised about the welfare of a baby on Sunday evening.

The two people have been released on bail until next month, a spokesman for the force said.

Estate - Buffett Way is in the Greenstead area of Colchester (Image: Newsquest)

The Greenstead community was left in shock after the death of the baby.

Greenstead councillor Tim Young sent his thoughts to those affected, describing the incident as “an absolute tragedy”.

“We must support the police and other agencies as they try to discover what happened,” he said.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by this terrible incident.”