Changes to phone lines will come into force by 2025 and will mean all calls will be made over a broadband line.

Residents in the county should be contacted by their telephone provider before anything changes.

The council has urged them to respond to their provider and discuss what they need to do to keep the use of their phone line.

The campaign will utilise advertising space on buses, bus stops, billboards, radio and social media to raise awareness to as many people as possible.

Non-digital media will be used to inform the 20 per cent of Essex population who are offline.

Residents should also contact their provider if they or someone they know doesn’t have broadband or has additional needs.

The council has also given warning to be aware of scams surrounding the switchover.

If residents receive any requests for money they should report it to Action Fraud or call 0300 123 2040.

Lee Scott, councillor responsible for planning a growing economy, said: “The digital switchover is a vital step to upgrade current phone lines in the UK, which are very old and unreliable."

For the latest information on the switchover, visit essex.gov.uk/landline-switch.