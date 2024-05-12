Nanny Kay’s Farm Shop in Wickford, was the winner in the Muddy Stilettos awards' best farm shop or deli in Essex category for the second year running, to the delight of owners Paul and Kay Allen.

The business was set up husband and wife, Paul, 59, and Kay, 63, less than four years ago.

The couple won the competition last year and have taken the crown again for the second year running.

Kay said: “We were overwhelmed to be last year’s winner but to win it again this year, is beyond our wildest dreams. Especially having only opened less than four years ago.”

Speaking of its history, Kay said: “Paul has been in the green grocery business for more than 48 years and has had market stalls for most of this.

“When Covid struck, I was furloughed from my job, and we advertised for home deliveries, and it went manic.

“After this we decided to do something like this together, and Nanny Kay’s was born.”

The Roslin Beach Hotel in Thorpe Bay was awarded the best hotel gong while Layalina in Billericay won the best restaurant award.

Thameside Theatre in Grays won the best arts, culture and theatre category and Aesthetics of Essex, which has a base in Rayleigh, won best beauty salon/clinic.