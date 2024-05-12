The Essex-based charity, which provides specialist care for children across the county, is organising the event.

The marathon, which will be held on Sunday, October 13, will see runners from across the country coming to Chelmsford city centre to raise funds for the charity.

Hospice spokesman Lucy Lock said: "If you think you have got what it takes, why not register today?

"Every mile will truly be ‘making every day count’ for every child, young person and family relying on our care.

"This event is popular in the Essex race calendar and is a favourite every year with local runners.

"Without the generosity of the public making donations and collecting sponsorship, we couldn’t provide specialist care and support for hundreds of families.

"The demand for our care is increasing, so this year, we’ve added a special ‘Havens Hero’ ticket option, which includes the cost to cover half an hour of essential care at the hospice, making a real difference for someone in need."

The marathon and the 13.1-mile half marathon will both start and finish at Chelmsford’s Central Park.

Money raised from the events will be used to support the charity's work throughout Essex, providing specialist care and support for babies, children, young people and their families, either at their own homes or at Little Havens.

For the fifth year in a row, Beaulieu in Chelmsford will be the main sponsor for the event.

Martin Leach, managing director of Countryside Strategic Land, said: “We are proud to be continuing our sponsorship of the Chelmsford Marathon and Half Marathon in support of Havens Hospices.

"I would encourage local residents to support the event in whatever way they can."

Those interested in taking part can register online at havenshospices.org.uk/chelmsfordmarathon.