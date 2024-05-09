Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Betty and Wilma

Betty and Wilma (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - Dachshund

Colour - Brown and Black

If you want to adopt Betty and Wilma you can view their full profile here.

Betty and Wilma are described as a "charming duo" who are searching for a new home together.

They might appear reserved at first but over time they will likely warm up to new owners and give them lots of affection.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "They'd thrive in a home with mature, dog-experienced children, where they can enjoy a serene setting and grow into the valiant little companions they're meant to be."

Jack

Jack (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Six to seven years old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - White, tan and black

If you want to adopt Jack you can view his full profile here.

Jack is described as a dog who has "sudden bursts of energy" but is also one who loves to curl up and snooze.

He is very sociable with humans and other dogs but would prefer to be the only pet in a home.

Jack travels very well in a car but can be overwhelmed at first in new settings so he is looking for owners who will take things slowly and be patient with him.

Having a secure garden to run around would also be ideal for him, with high fences being essential.

Hagrid

Hagrid (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - Domestic Longhair

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Hagrid you can view his full profile here.

Hagrid is described as a "shy chap who has had a rocky start in life" and is looking for his forever home.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "He would thrive in a tranquil environment without the hustle and bustle of younger children but would welcome the companionship of teenagers who can respect his need for gradual interactions and monitored meet-and-greets."

He could potentially live with another friendly cat, which could ease his transition into new surroundings.

Recommended reading:

Cubby

Cubby (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Six years old

Breed - Bengal

Colour - Tabby

If you want to adopt Cubby you can view his full profile here.

Cubby is a cat who is described as having a "super friendly and loving personality" who is looking for his forever home.

He enjoys exploring and then coming home to curl up on a warm lap.

Cubby cannot live with other animals as he is very dominant and prefers not to share his space.

However, he absolutely adores the company of humans and is very vocal when showing his appreciation for hugs and strokes.