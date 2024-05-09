Numerous pets from around Essex are looking for their forever homes - could you help them out?
Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.
There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.
You can also donate to the charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.
Betty and Wilma
Gender - Female
Age - One year old
Breed - Dachshund
Colour - Brown and Black
If you want to adopt Betty and Wilma you can view their full profile here.
Betty and Wilma are described as a "charming duo" who are searching for a new home together.
They might appear reserved at first but over time they will likely warm up to new owners and give them lots of affection.
Danaher Animal Home adds: "They'd thrive in a home with mature, dog-experienced children, where they can enjoy a serene setting and grow into the valiant little companions they're meant to be."
Jack
Gender - Male
Age - Six to seven years old
Breed - Lurcher
Colour - White, tan and black
If you want to adopt Jack you can view his full profile here.
Jack is described as a dog who has "sudden bursts of energy" but is also one who loves to curl up and snooze.
He is very sociable with humans and other dogs but would prefer to be the only pet in a home.
Jack travels very well in a car but can be overwhelmed at first in new settings so he is looking for owners who will take things slowly and be patient with him.
Having a secure garden to run around would also be ideal for him, with high fences being essential.
Hagrid
Gender - Male
Age - One year old
Breed - Domestic Longhair
Colour - Black
If you want to adopt Hagrid you can view his full profile here.
Hagrid is described as a "shy chap who has had a rocky start in life" and is looking for his forever home.
Danaher Animal Home adds: "He would thrive in a tranquil environment without the hustle and bustle of younger children but would welcome the companionship of teenagers who can respect his need for gradual interactions and monitored meet-and-greets."
He could potentially live with another friendly cat, which could ease his transition into new surroundings.
Cubby
Gender - Male
Age - Six years old
Breed - Bengal
Colour - Tabby
If you want to adopt Cubby you can view his full profile here.
Cubby is a cat who is described as having a "super friendly and loving personality" who is looking for his forever home.
He enjoys exploring and then coming home to curl up on a warm lap.
Cubby cannot live with other animals as he is very dominant and prefers not to share his space.
However, he absolutely adores the company of humans and is very vocal when showing his appreciation for hugs and strokes.
