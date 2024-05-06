DOG attacks on farm animals are at their lowest level in five years according to data released by Essex Police.
The figures show out of the 14 Essex Police districts, only Maldon and Braintree had recorded such incidents since 2018.
In 2023, two of the three dog attacks on farm animals recorded in Essex took place in Braintree, with one taking place in Maldon.
The number of incidents peaked in 2020 when nine dog attacks were recorded, with a third of that figure taking place in Chelmsford.
In Colchester, two dog attacks on farm animals have taken place in the last six years.
