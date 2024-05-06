The two-year scheme, which is overdue and over budget, is expected to finish in time for the August bank holiday on Monday, August 26.

The latest set of weekend closures has now been unveiled in the hope the A12 resurfacing project will finally bring an end to traffic jams which have plagued commuters since October 2022.

There will be eight weekends of overnight closures which will run from 8pm on Friday evenings until 6am on Monday mornings.

The first weekend of closures will begin on Friday, May 10 and continue during the weekends beginning May 17, May 31, June 7, and June 21.