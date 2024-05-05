Police dogs Cooper, Quando, and Obi were welcomed into their new roles at a special passing out parade.

The pooches showed off their new policing skills alongside their handlers, PC Ben Norfolk, PC Nick Hayter, and PC Liss Johnston, and Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan presented each of the dog handlers a certificate of achievement.

Officer - PC Ben Norfolk with Cooper (Image: Essex Police)

Ms Nolan, previously a chief inspector in the force’s dog unit, said: “It’s not an easy course to pass, but the determination and the professionalism of each and every one of the handlers shines through to the end of the course, and today.”

Companion - PC Liss Johnson with Obi (Image: Essex Police)

Experienced - PC Nick Hayter with Quando (Image: Essex Police)

PC Norfolk is the force’s newest dog handler, having joined the dog unit with his furry companion in January.

Obi is the second dog for PC Johnston, who joined the force as a response officer in Rayleigh in 2019 and soon achieved her dream of becoming a dog handler.

PC Hayter is the most experienced of the trio with 16 years of policing and almost eight years in the dog unit under his belt.