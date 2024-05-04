The property is located on Station Lane, in Ingatestone, and has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three reception rooms.

Stunning - £2.75 million home in Essex (Image: Zoopla)

Zoopla say: “Experience the pinnacle of contemporary living in this opulent five-bedroom detached residence, ideally positioned just 300 meters from Ingatestone Station, providing seamless access to Central London via Liverpool Street station”.

Upon arrival, you will be greeted by electric gates opening onto a meticulously landscaped front garden, complete with a double garage and ample parking space.

As you step inside, you encounter a majestic entrance hall adorned with exquisite parquet flooring, leading to meticulously crafted living areas.

The ground floor features a fully equipped kitchen with a walk-in pantry and a separate utility room, seamlessly transitioning into the family and breakfast area, offering captivating views of the rear garden and patio.

A spacious lounge with an adjoining dining room provides access to the rear patio, overlooking the inviting heated swimming pool.

Additionally, a separate snug offers a cozy retreat for leisure activities such as film watching, reading, or music.

Upstairs, discover five generously proportioned bedrooms, complemented by two additional main bathrooms.

The principal bedroom impresses with its en suite facilities and fitted wardrobes.

Outside, the rear garden beckons as a tranquil sanctuary, boasting a verdant lawn, a secluded patio area, and a heated sunken swimming pool, ideal for both relaxation and entertainment.

It is a house with endless possibilities for the buyer.

The property is approximately 0.2 miles from Ingatestone train station too.

To view the property or to find out more, visit the Zoopla link: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67042307/

Photos: Permission granted by Zoopla.