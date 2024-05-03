Elijah Clark, 20, stood trial for four weeks at Chelmsford Crown Court where he denied murdering Andy Wood.

The defendant also denied charges of manslaughter, actual bodily harm, and possession of a knife.

Mr Wood’s family have now paid tribute to Mr Wood and also thanked Essex Police and the crown prosecution service for their work in the investigation.

Trial – Elijah Clark stood trial for the murder of Andy Wood, but was acquitted of the charge at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

Scene - Police officers carrying out an investigation following the death of Andy Wood (Image: Public)

They said: “Nothing will bring our awesome Andy back, but today's verdict gives us a small amount of comfort and possibly some sort of closure to allow us to properly grieve going forward.

“The people that knew Andy, will know what a fantastic human being he was and he will be remembered by all that he touched, as an amazing, loving, caring, son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and friend that did not deserve to be taken away so soon.

“We would like to thank Essex Police and CPS for their work during the investigation.

“Thank you also to everyone that helped in trying to save Andy’s life.”

They also requested privacy in the aftermath of the trial.

“We will not be making any further comment and request we are respectfully left to grieve as we try to piece our lives together without our Andy," they added.

Mr Wood had previously attended school Honywood School in Coggeshall.

A statement made by the school in the days after his death read: “It is with great sadness we share the news of the death of one of our previous learners, Andy Wood.

“Andy left Honywood last summer after five happy and memorable years with us.

“As a community we are shocked by the news.”

Tribute – flowers were left near the scene in Chelmsford last February (Image: Press Association)

Essex Police’s senior investigating officer, detective chief inspector Louise Metcalfe said the sentencing drew the force’s investigation to a close.

She said: “Today’s verdict brings conclusion to an extensive investigation by Essex Police which has lasted over a year.

“My thoughts remain with Andy’s family and friends at this difficult time, and I commend them for their strength throughout this investigation.”

Mr Wood’s parents were present during the trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, with Clark’s mother also attending the proceedings.