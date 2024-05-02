Winners of the hotly contested 2024 Muddy Stilettos Regional Awards have been announced with 21 businesses winning the lifestyle crowns across the county.

Readers of the award-winning lifestyle website have been nominating and voting in their hundreds of thousands for their favourite independent businesses across the different categories from best destination pub to best boutique stay and more.

Reaching more than 10 million people nationally in eight weeks - with more than 515,000 votes and nominations cast - this was the most popular Muddy Awards to date.

Here is the list of all of the winners in north and mid Essex:

Best Beauty Salon/Clinic: Aesthetics of Essex based in Maldon

Best Casual Dining: Smoke Truck in Halstead

Best Destination Pub: The Three Horseshoes in Fordham

Best Event Venue: East Mersea Hall

Best Family Attraction: Clacton Pier

Best Florist: Evelyn Rose Floristry in Sible Hedingham

Best Lifestyle Store: Maison de Clements in Colchester

Best Local Food/Drink Producer: TEMPRD Chocolate in Maldon

Best Women’s Fashion/Accessories: Neon Leo in Saffron Walden

All regional winners in Essex, along with winners from the other counties, automatically go through to the 2024 national awards and five businesses in each category will be picked by the Muddy Stilettos Editors to go through to the national finals, with the "best of the best" winners crowned in July.

The full list of Muddy Awards 2024 Winners across all 28 counties is available at muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/counties.