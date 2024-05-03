These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, May 3

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, a carriageway will be closed between Junction 12 and 15 for reconstruction works from 9pm to 5am.

Meanwhile, on the Southbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 26 between 6am and 8pm for reconstruction/renewal works.

Alongside those, there will be regular Northbound way closures including the exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 11pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, a carriageway will be closed between Junction 27 and 28 for urgent loop repairs from 11pm to 6am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, May 4

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 26 from 6am to 8pm.

Alongside those, there will be regular Northbound way closures including the exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 11pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way, there will be link road closures from Junction 27 and Junction 26 to Junction 6 on the M11 Southbound.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, May 5

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 26 from 6am to 8pm.

Alongside those, there will be regular Northbound way closures including the exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 11pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way, there will be link road closures from Junction 27 and Junction 26 to Junction 6 on the M11 Southbound.