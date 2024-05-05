Cromwell Trucks and Online Marketing Surgery have published a road delay report, which has been used to rank roads in Essex based on on the amount of time people are delayed during their journeys.

The most delayed motorway or mayor A road in Essex is the A120 eastbound between B1024 and the A12 where people wait for 123.5 seconds or just over two minutes per mile.

While the most traffic-clogged local ‘A’ road in Essex is the A1099 – Chelmsford - with people waiting 161.2 seconds or just over two minutes and 40 seconds per miles.

Data was taken from GOV.uk to make up the report.

The top 10 motorways/major A roads in Essex with the most delays

Road Name

Seconds per vehicle per mile

A120 eastbound between B1024 and A12

123.5

A120 westbound between A131 (north) and B1018

89.4

A120 eastbound between A131 (south) and B1018

76.2

A12 northbound within the A120 near Colchester (west) junction

66.5

A12 southbound between A133 and A1124

58.4

A1089 southbound between A126 near Tilbury (south) and Tilbury Docks

56.6

A120 eastbound between B1024 and A12

54.3

A12 northbound between A120 near Colchester (west) and A1124

44

A12 southbound between A414 near Chelmsford (west) and B1002

42.1

A12 southbound within the A414 near Chelmsford (west) junction

41

The top 10 most traffic-clogged local ‘A’ roads in Essex

Road Name

Seconds per vehicle per mile

A1099

161.2

A1158

99.1

A1168

88.3

A13

79

A1019

76.6

A120

76

A123

74.9

A134

69.8

A1015

69.3

A127

69.3