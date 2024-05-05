THE worst roads for lengthy delays in Essex have been revealed in a new report.
Cromwell Trucks and Online Marketing Surgery have published a road delay report, which has been used to rank roads in Essex based on on the amount of time people are delayed during their journeys.
The most delayed motorway or mayor A road in Essex is the A120 eastbound between B1024 and the A12 where people wait for 123.5 seconds or just over two minutes per mile.
While the most traffic-clogged local ‘A’ road in Essex is the A1099 – Chelmsford - with people waiting 161.2 seconds or just over two minutes and 40 seconds per miles.
Data was taken from GOV.uk to make up the report.
The top 10 motorways/major A roads in Essex with the most delays
Road Name
Seconds per vehicle per mile
A120 eastbound between B1024 and A12
123.5
A120 westbound between A131 (north) and B1018
89.4
A120 eastbound between A131 (south) and B1018
76.2
A12 northbound within the A120 near Colchester (west) junction
66.5
A12 southbound between A133 and A1124
58.4
A1089 southbound between A126 near Tilbury (south) and Tilbury Docks
56.6
A120 eastbound between B1024 and A12
54.3
A12 northbound between A120 near Colchester (west) and A1124
44
A12 southbound between A414 near Chelmsford (west) and B1002
42.1
A12 southbound within the A414 near Chelmsford (west) junction
41
The top 10 most traffic-clogged local ‘A’ roads in Essex
Road Name
Seconds per vehicle per mile
A1099
161.2
A1158
99.1
A1168
88.3
A13
79
A1019
76.6
A120
76
A123
74.9
A134
69.8
A1015
69.3
A127
69.3
