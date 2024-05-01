The Head Street cycle lane opened last Friday after seven months of works and allows cyclists to travel in both directions to and from Headgate and North Hill.

Works on the crossing junction with Culver Street West, which had been due for completion the same day, were delayed because of emergency repairs made to mend a gas leak.

Although completion of the 212-metre-long lane has been welcomed by campaigners, some residents have raised worries about crossing the lane to use the taxi rank.

New – the Head Street cycle lane opened last Friday at the cost of £137,000 (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

Head Street has been narrowed by about 3.5 metres to accommodate the cycle lane, but the taxi rank on the right-hand-side of the street remains in place.

Philip and Patricia Davies were asked their views and said the new lane may cause issues for cab drivers.

Mrs Davies, 76, said: "With the taxi rank, people have to step on to the road to get in the car.

“Getting out of a taxi here would be an absolute nightmare.

Opinions – Patricia and Philip Davies gave their views to the Gazette about the Head Street cycle lane (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

She added: "And the question with the cycle lane is: how many cyclists are we going to see use it?”

Mr Davies, 77, said he would also be interested to see how often the cycle lane is used.

He said: “It would be good in a month’s time to see if someone can stand there with a clicker and measure out what the demand for the cycle lane is.”

He was not totally against cycle infrastructure, however, and praised Cambridge’s adoption of cycle lanes.

Safety – residents have said it is now more difficult to get into taxis on the taxi rank in Head Street (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

“We are not a city for cyclists - Cambridge, they love it, but not here.

“It would be great if the High Street could be totally closed off to traffic, but the way the city is set out, it would be difficult.”

Mrs Davies added: “Why have they done it when they should be looking at the pavements?

"They need attention because they’re terrible.”

New lane 'provides riders of all ages and abilities the protection to travel confidently'





An Essex County Council spokesman said they have been encouraged by the initial take-up of the cycle lane, adding the £137,000 it cost to construct it won’t detract from road funding.

He said: “A big reason some people choose not to cycle is concerns for their safety on the road.

“This cycle facility provides riders of all ages and abilities the protection they need to travel safely and confidently.

“Like any new facility, it takes time for people to adopt it.

“However, we are pleased that we’ve already seen a number of people making use of the cycle lane.

Infrastructure – the Head Street cycle lane is part of Essex County Council's wider project to make it easier to cycle across towns and cities in the county (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

“It is part of our long-term aim to make the transport network safer, greener and healthier, with around 40 per cent of all journeys under 5km in Colchester currently taking place in cars.”

The spokesman added it will allow for freer movement of traffic between Head Street, North Hill, and the High Street.

He continued: “The cycle facility offers greater choices for travel, helping relieve the pinch-point on Head Street and boosting green transport.

“With all active travel funding ringfenced by central government, the project also does not detract from highway maintenance and the funding could not have been used for fixing potholes.”