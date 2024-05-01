During a three-day operation between April 23 and 25, Essex Police’s Roads Policing Unit (RPU), Road Crime Team (RCT), and Operational Support Group (OSG) took part in a pre-planned operation, led by the Metropolitan Police, to tackle cross border crime.

The OSG, RPU and RCT focussed on vehicle crime and were supported by colleagues from teams across the force including the Dog Unit and Firearms Unit.

Across the three days, officers executed 12 of the total number of 215 arrests and seized six of the 128 vehicles.

Collectively, the ten forces - including those in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Surrey, Thames Valley Police, Sussex, Kent, City of London Police and British Transport Police – made 97 drug seizures and confiscated cash totalling more than £15,000.

Five of those drug seizures and more than £800 seized was a direct result of Essex Police officers’ work.

Roads Policing Inspector Emma Patterson, who led the response, said: "We welcome working with our partners because, as this planned operation shows, we can tackle cross-border crime more effectively, together.

"Criminals who use the road networks to enter another force’s area in the belief that they will evade arrest, should know it’s not true.

"Just because there’s a county border to cross, doesn’t meant that we will ignore a crime.

"It’s a joint priority to identify cross-border offenders, so we routinely share intelligence with colleagues in other forces to ensure we stop their criminality.

"It’s our priority to keep our communities safe and protect them from offences that have a detrimental impact on their lifestyle."

