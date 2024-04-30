It followed reports of an assault where an 18-year-old was seriously injured.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Essex Police and emergency services will be in the area of Avon Road and the nearby field for several hours.

A spokesman for the force said: “If you have any doorbell or dashcam footage that will help our officers, please get in touch quoting incident number 1139 of Tuesday 30 April.

