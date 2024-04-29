Passengers are being advised to "allow plenty of time for their travel" so everyone is able to get to their flights on time following a partial power outage at the airport.

The issue affected multiple systems this morning but has since been fixed.

Delays, however, are still to expected for flights throughout the day.

A spokesman for Stansted Airport said: "Earlier this morning we experienced a partial power outage in the terminal that affected a number of airport systems, including check-in, security and baggage.

"Power is now restored, and our teams are working hard to get systems back up and running as quickly as possible.

"However, it is taking slightly longer than usual for passengers to pass through the terminal while systems recover.

"Flights are operating as normal, but passengers are advised to allow plenty of time for their travel and check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.

"We apologise to passengers for the inconvenience and disruption to their journeys today."