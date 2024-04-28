Officers were called to Junction 8 of the M11 shortly before 6am this morning following a single-vehicle crash.

Emergency services attended and the road was quickly closed.

Police have now confirmed a woman in her 40s died at the scene.

Her family has been made aware.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and remains in custody.

A spokesman said: "The northbound has since been re-opened and the southbound remains closed to allow for the recovery of the vehicle involved.

"We thank road users for their patience.

"Detectives from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances around this collision.

"We are asking anyone who may have any dashcam or further information which could assist with the investigation to contact us, quoting incident number 216 of April 28."

Reports can be made on the Essex Police website, by calling 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.