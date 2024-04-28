Essex Police has said it is currently on the scene of a "serious" crash on the M11 near Stansted Airport.

Officers were called to Junction 8 of the M11 at Birchanger Green Interchange shortly before 6am this morning following a single-vehicle crash.

Emergency services remain at the scene and the motorway is currently closed in both directions between junction 8 and junction 9 at the Stump Cross Interchange.

Traffic is slow in the area as a result.

It is unknown when the road will reopen.