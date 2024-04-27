Officers were called to Chelmsford High Street, outside McDonalds at about 8.45pm on March 27 following reports of an assault.

The victim was approached by three men, who assaulted him before walking down the High Street towards Springfield Road roundabout.

The victim sustained serious injuries including a broken nose.

Police say enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have been made at his stage.

Investigating officers are now releasing an image of three men, who they would like to speak with in connection with this investigation.

A spokesman said: "If you recognise them or have any information which could assist with this investigation, please contact us quoting reference number 42/49474/24."

Reports can be made by submitting a report on the Essex Police website or by using the force's online Live Chat service.

Anonymous reports can be made by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.