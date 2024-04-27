Alice Tina Smith, 38 of Berecroft, Harlow, committed the offences over a two-month period.

An investigation by Harlow policing team was launched following multiple thefts across shops in Harlow town centre.

The first offence was reported on Tuesday, January 9, after £145 worth of items were stolen from Asda at Water Gardens in Harlow.

Over the next two months, further shoplifting offences were reported including at the Co-op in Maunds Hatch and the Next in the town centre, where a coat was stolen.

Smith was identified as the suspect.

Officers located her in Market Square in Harlow in March wearing the coat which had been stolen from Next the previous month.

She was arrested and charged with seven counts of theft from a shop.

After admitting the charges, Smith appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday, where she was sentenced for all offences.

She was jailed for a total of 14 weeks.