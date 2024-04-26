A TRIO of Tendring bands and musicians will be performing in a popular Colchester bar later this week.
Clacton Arts Centre is heading to the city of Colchester for a night full of acoustic music on Thursday at Three Wise Monkeys, in the High Street.
The Jentones, False Colours and Evy Frearson will all perform in the bar's top-floor venue from 7pm until 10pm.
Evy Frearson performs an amalgamation of different genres, including alternative, rock, indie and folk.
Evy said: "I feel very passionate about performing in general, so anywhere I get the opportunity to perform and travel to I consider myself very lucky."
False Colours, meanwhile, will play their own unique and intricate style of rhythmic, indie, jangle folk music..
And The Jentones is made up of multi-instrumentalists Jennie Suzanne Venus and Tony Woodley who will perform a mix of originals and cover songs.
This event is for over 18s only.
To find out more visit threewisemonkeyscolchester.com.
