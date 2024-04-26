These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, April 26

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 13 from 8pm to 5am for reconstruction/renewal works.

Elsewhere, on the Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 26 and 25 from 8pm to 6am also for reconstruction/renewal works.

At the same time for these works, an entry slip road closure will take place at Junction 27.

Meanwhile, the Southbound entry slip road at Junction 26 will be shut between 6am and 8pm.

Alongside those, there will be regular Northbound way closures including the exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 9pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 11pm to 5.30am for maintenance works.

M25

There are no closures listed on the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, April 27

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there is an entry slip road closure at Junction 26 listed as taking place between 6am on Saturday, April 27 to 6am on Friday, May 24.

Alongside those, there will be regular Northbound way closures including the exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 9pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 28 and 27 between 10pm and 7am for gantry removal.

As part of these works the entry slip road closure at Junction 28 on the anti-clockwise way will be closed during the same time.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, April 28

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there is an entry slip road closure at Junction 26 listed as taking place between 6am on Saturday, April 27 to 6am on Friday, May 24.

Alongside those, there will be regular Northbound way closures including the exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 9pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

There are no closures listed on the M25 Essex junctions on this day.