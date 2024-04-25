These eco-conscious consumers snapped up low-cost "Surprise Bags" stuffed with food nearing its sell or use-by date.

The scheme, running nationwide since February 2023, has proved particularly popular in Essex, ranking it the 10th highest region for savings, totalling £96,900.

Each Too Good To Go bag, offering at least £10 worth of groceries, costs just £3.30.

In addition to nifty budgeting and waste reduction, the scheme has had a significant environmental impact - dodging 39,000 kg of potential CO2 emissions in Essex alone.

It's part of a national tally of 1,500 tonnes of avoided CO2 emissions and more than half-a-million rescued meals.

Liz Fox, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: "It is amazing to see the sheer number of our customers across Essex that have made the most of our Too Good To Go Surprise Bags since launching last year.

"This partnership not only allows us to reduce food waste...but also enables our customers to access quality food whilst saving even more on their shop."

Aldi recently expanded the collection window for these special bags, now available to buy up to 24 hours before collection, including Sundays.