A British Airways cabin crew member has now revealed her top tips for dealing with flights as a nervous flyer, alongside advice on preventing nausea (especially for long-haul flights) - including the one place you should never sit.

“Nervous flyers are something we deal with every day, so it's something we’re well equipped to help with” the flight attendant explained.

“Even with the knowledge that turbulence isn’t dangerous, the first-hand experience of a bumpy journey can still be nerve-wracking. Most flight attendants are trained to handle emotional situations, as well as physical, and a fear of flying is included within this," she explained to holiday provider Ocean Florida.

“If you know that flying can make you anxious, I would always recommend speaking to your cabin crew on board so that we can make the journey as comfortable as possible, whether that’s a visit to the cockpit to meet the pilots or just a reassuring voice throughout the flight.”

If you’re looking to minimise the experience of turbulence, the flight attendant revealed which seats you should, and shouldn’t, book.

She explained: “Turbulence is always worse at the back of the plane as the tail can bounce up and down. If you want a smoother ride, the best place to sit is in the middle of the cabin, near the wings.”

“I would also always go for an aisle seat. Not only does this prevent any heights-induced anxiety but this also makes it a lot easier for you to move about the plane, easing the feelings of claustrophobia.”

“And don’t forget to make the most of the control you do have on a plane. Cool air can lower the risk of airsickness so we always suggest keeping the air vent above your seat on.”

“It’s also a good idea to keep yourself distracted. If watching TV exacerbates your sickness, most in-flight entertainment systems will have a wide variety of audio shows to listen to which are more suitable for those who experience motion queasiness.”

For those looking to avoid flight nausea, Abby Dunn, Marketing Manager at Ocean Florida, who has made the 9-hour flight to Orlando, Florida, 42 times, shares her top tip for dealing with this common problem.

Abby says: “One of the best things you can do to minimise nausea on a flight is to order a ginger ale. The combination of the carbonation combined with ginger’s medicinal properties can help to ease stomach issues if you’re feeling nervous.”

The flight attendant agrees and warns that other common drinks should be avoided by nervous flyers. She explains: “Alcohol and caffeine have dehydrating effects, causing your body to retain water, making for a more uncomfortable flight and accentuating stress” - so it might be a good idea to swap your glass of in-flight champagne for a can of ginger ale.