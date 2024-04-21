ESSEX Police officers are asking for help to find a missing 16-year-old boy from Chelmsford.
Henry Richards has not been since this morning and Essex Police say they are "worried about him".
Henry is described as white, 5ft 9ins in height, of large build and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, navy blue trainers and black jogging bottoms.
If you’ve seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call on 999 quoting incident 440 of 21 April.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here