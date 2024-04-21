TWO MEN and one boy have been arrested after a "large knife" was recovered from a stopped stolen vehicle in Chelmsford.
Essex Police officers alongside the Road Crime team and the Operational Support Group traced a stolen car to Maltese Road, Chelmsford at about 10.30am on April 20 - after receiving intelligence.
The car collided with a parked vehicle in a bid to evade police but the vehicle was boxed in preventing a pursuit.
A large knife was seized and amongst the three arrested were:
- A 28-year-old man, from Rochford - arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and drug driving.
- A 15-year-old boy, from Southend - arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of cannabis.
- An 18-year-old man, from Westcliff - arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a knife in a public place.
All three remain in custody for questioning.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel