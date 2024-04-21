Essex Police officers alongside the Road Crime team and the Operational Support Group traced a stolen car to Maltese Road, Chelmsford at about 10.30am on April 20 - after receiving intelligence.

The car collided with a parked vehicle in a bid to evade police but the vehicle was boxed in preventing a pursuit.

A large knife was seized and amongst the three arrested were:



A 28-year-old man, from Rochford - arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and drug driving.

A 15-year-old boy, from Southend - arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of cannabis.

An 18-year-old man, from Westcliff - arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a knife in a public place.



All three remain in custody for questioning.