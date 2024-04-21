TWO MEN and one boy have been arrested after a "large knife" was recovered from a stopped stolen vehicle in Chelmsford.

Essex Police officers alongside the Road Crime team and the Operational Support Group traced a stolen car to Maltese Road, Chelmsford at about 10.30am on April 20 - after receiving intelligence. 

The car collided with a parked vehicle in a bid to evade police but the vehicle was boxed in preventing a pursuit. 

A large knife was seized and amongst the three arrested were:
 

  • A 28-year-old man, from Rochford - arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and drug driving.
  • A 15-year-old boy, from Southend -  arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of cannabis.
  • An 18-year-old man, from Westcliff -  arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a knife in a public place.


All three remain in custody for questioning.