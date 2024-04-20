Experienced police officers who can answer any questions about the job will be available to talk to at six separate events which are all being held on Friday April 26.

Essex Police’s recruitment team will also be on hand to talk about what the job involves, the different career paths available, and the recruitment process.

The starting salary for a police officer is £31,551 (including the £3,000 South East allowance).

While there is also annual incremental salary increases of up to £49,047 within seven years as well as other “fantastic benefits” including the pension scheme and a "supportive work environment".



30 minute appointments can be booked by clicking on the website link, completing the short form, and then selecting which event you would like to attend.

Here are all six information events:

Colchester Police Station, 9.30am to 2pm at 10 Southway, Colchester, CO3 3BU

Chelmsford Police Station, 9.30am to 2pm at New Street, Chelmsford, CM1 1NF

Basildon Police Station, 9.30am to 2pm at Great Oaks, Basildon, SS14 1EJ

Southend Police Station, 9.30am to 2pm at Victoria Avenue, Southend-on-Sea, SS2 6EL

Harlow Police Station, 9.30am to 2pm at The High, Harlow, CM20 1HG

Grays Police Station, 9am to 1pm at Brooke Road, Grays, RM17 5BX