ESSEX Police are holding six information events across the country next week for people interested in becoming a police officer or detective.
Experienced police officers who can answer any questions about the job will be available to talk to at six separate events which are all being held on Friday April 26.
Essex Police’s recruitment team will also be on hand to talk about what the job involves, the different career paths available, and the recruitment process.
The starting salary for a police officer is £31,551 (including the £3,000 South East allowance).
While there is also annual incremental salary increases of up to £49,047 within seven years as well as other “fantastic benefits” including the pension scheme and a "supportive work environment".
30 minute appointments can be booked by clicking on the website link, completing the short form, and then selecting which event you would like to attend.
Here are all six information events:
Colchester Police Station, 9.30am to 2pm at 10 Southway, Colchester, CO3 3BU
Chelmsford Police Station, 9.30am to 2pm at New Street, Chelmsford, CM1 1NF
Basildon Police Station, 9.30am to 2pm at Great Oaks, Basildon, SS14 1EJ
Southend Police Station, 9.30am to 2pm at Victoria Avenue, Southend-on-Sea, SS2 6EL
Harlow Police Station, 9.30am to 2pm at The High, Harlow, CM20 1HG
Grays Police Station, 9am to 1pm at Brooke Road, Grays, RM17 5BX
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here