The fourth-largest supermarket in Britain regularly pairs with local organisations to collect unsold fresh food.

The recent Easter initiative resulted in around 833,600 meals donated across the UK, benefiting more than 50 causes in Essex alone.

The collaboration with local groups and charities is a part of Aldi’s successful partnership with the community giving platform, Neighbourly.

Liz Fox, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: "We know that the school holidays can be a particularly challenging time for families, and food banks regularly see heightened demand.

"By working with such amazing charities in Essex through our partnership Neighbourly, we are able to give back by providing donations to those who need it most."

Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, also commented on the initiative said: "The ongoing cost-of-living crisis has increased the demand on food banks, particularly during the school holidays.

"Aldi's contributions serve as a lifeline for many, providing essential support to enable these causes to continue their vital work within local communities."

Since partnering with Neighbourly in 2019, Aldi has donated over 44 million meals across the UK.