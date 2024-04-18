Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Pickle

Pickle (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - Jack Russell Terrier

Colour - Tan

If you want to adopt Pickle you can view their full profile here.

Pickle is described as an "energetic and affectionate companion" who is looking for a new home.

She is a very active dog who enjoys playing games of fetch and running around generally.

Pickle will need a "devoted guardian who understands the quirks of terriers", especially with their inclination for separation anxiety.

The centre adds: "She's searching for that special someone who relishes being around most of the time, offering her the companionship and love she yearns for."

Jock

Jock (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Seven years old

Breed - Jack Russell Terrier

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Jock you can view their full profile here.

Jock is a Jack Russell Terrier who is described as having enough "energy to power a small village" and is always up for a walk or playing with toys.

He is quite flexible in what sort of home he could go to as an adult-only one or one with older children would work for him.

Jock is also described as being "well-mannered" on a lead and "polite to his fellow canine walkers".

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Now, who wouldn't want a four-legged mate who’s as friendly and outgoing as Jock? This lad’s all about companionship and won’t be fond of spending long stretches alone, so he’s perfect for someone with time to spare."

Sprigatito

Sprigatito (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Six years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Orange

If you want to adopt Sprigatito you can view their full profile here.

Sprigatito is a cat with a "wonderfully warm and tender side" who is looking for a calm home environment to move into.

She would be happy to share a home with another calm cat but would be best suited to one without any dogs.

The centre adds: "Sprigatito, with her wide-eyed curiosity and tender disposition, is seeking an experienced, loving forever home that will give her the time and serene space she needs to truly blossom.

"She’s the perfect companion for someone who appreciates the subtle nuances of a cat's love and understands the delicate dance of earning a skittish cat’s trust."

Recommended reading:

Whisky and Persephone

Whisky and Persephone (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Whisky) and Female (Persephone)

Age - Five years old (Whisky) and three years old (Persephone)

Breed - Lop cross (Whisky) and Dutch cross (Persephone)

Colour - Brown and Black & White

If you want to adopt Whisky and Persephone you can view their full profile here.

Whisky and Persephone are looking for a home together after circumstances meant their previous owners were no longer able to care for them.

Both are very unsure of people right now so will need an understanding home with plenty of patience.

A calm home would certainly be best for them, and they would be suitable for first-time owners.